One-Sided Rivalry: Do Patriots Fans Still Think The Colts Are Rivals?

Did you forget that it’s Colts-Patriots week? I don’t blame you. Given the complete circus that the Colts have been off the field this season it’s easy to forget there are actual games being played. Believe it or not, the New England Patriots are the next team on the schedule.

A game that would previously be one of the marquee games of the NFL calendar, given a national primetime spotlight, has been relegated to a 1pm kick buried on an NFL Sunday that has plenty of other more intriguing matchups. That doesn’t change that Colts fans want a win over the hated Patriots regardless of how the season has gone or who is under center. From the tormenting years of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Deflategate, the Josh McDaniels head coaching disaster, Colts fans have plenty of reasons to hate the Patriots and their fans.

But do Patriots and their fans feel the same about the Colts? On Thursday’s edition of Kevin & Query the guys talked with ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss about it and it sure seems like Patriots fans don’t think about the Colts nearly as much as Colts fans think about them.

They’d be a little bit down the line. The Jets and other AFC East teams will be a bit higher, Steelers a little bit higher but then the Colts would be right there. – ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss on where the Colts rank on the Patriots rivalry rankings

Other topics discussed with Mike Reiss was whether or not he thought the Colts-Patriots had lost a bit of its luster, the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe dynamic, Bill Belichick and a whole lot more.

