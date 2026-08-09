Could home maintenance become the next affordability crisis?

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Home maintenance costs are rising as labor shortages, aging homes, and elevated material prices push annual upkeep beyond traditional budget guidelines.

Are your home upkeep bills starting to feel unmanageable?

The average homeowner now spends over $21,000 annually on non-mortgage costs, including maintenance, taxes, insurance, and utilities, according to reporting by NewsNation. Maintenance alone averages $8,800 a year, more than double what the commonly cited 1% rule would suggest for a median-priced home.

Several factors are pushing that number higher by the day, and you have no choice but to dig deeper into your pocket because deferred maintenance only gets more expensive.

Why Are Home Maintenance Costs Rising?

Various forces have converged to make routine home upkeep more expensive than it was five years ago. The primary drivers behind rising property repair costs are:

Construction labor shortages pushing contractor rates higher across most markets

pushing contractor rates higher across most markets Material costs that surged during the pandemic and haven’t fully retreated

that surged during the pandemic and haven’t fully retreated An aging housing stock , with the average American home now over 40 years old

, with the average American home now over 40 years old More frequent extreme weather events accelerating wear on roofs, siding, and drainage systems

Any one of these would strain a maintenance budget, but together, they’re turning routine upkeep into a genuine affordability concern for households that budgeted for a different cost environment.

How Much Should Homeowners Budget for Maintenance Each Year?

Set aside 1% of your home’s value annually, and you should be covered. That has been the standard benchmark for decades. On a $300,000 home, that’s $3,000 a year.

The problem is the rule was built for a different cost environment. Labor rates have climbed, materials cost more, and most homes are older than the averages those guidelines were based on. Homeowners following the 1% rule are increasingly finding it doesn’t stretch far enough when something significant breaks.

A more realistic target in 2026 sits between 2% and 4% of home value annually, with older homes and those in climates with extreme seasonal variation landing closer to the higher end.

Roofing Commands the Biggest Bills

A roof replacement is one of the most expensive single costs a homeowner will face, routinely running into five figures depending on size, material, and local labor rates.

In North Carolina, Indiana, and many other states, storm damage, humidity, and temperature swings put additional wear on roofing systems that regular inspections can catch before replacement becomes urgent.

Most roofs last 20 to 30 years. If you’re looking to purchase an existing property, working with experienced local roofers gives you a clear picture of where their roof stands before a repair becomes a full replacement.

How to Stay Ahead of Your Home Maintenance Costs

Reactive repairs cost more than preventive ones, and a few practices can make a meaningful difference for affordable home care. They include:

Schedule annual inspections for roofing, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems

for roofing, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems Build a dedicated maintenance fund separate from the emergency fund

Address small issues before they reach systems adjacent to them

Get multiple quotes for any job above $500

Prioritize exterior maintenance, since weather damage accelerates interior problems

Staying ahead of the schedule is cheaper than catching up after something fails.

Budget Planning for Home Maintenance Is a Savvy Move

Homes that hold their value and avoid emergency repair bills do so through preventative upkeep. Rising costs make that harder, but deferred home maintenance makes it even costlier.

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