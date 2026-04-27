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Why Did The Colts Wait To Draft An Edge Rusher?

Published on April 27, 2026

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the most obvious need for the Indianapolis Colts was at edge rusher. 

Laitu Latu has shown some signs, and the team has expressed confidence in J.T. Tuimoloau, but most figured that the team would attempt to add more pieces to that group in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. Instead, they waited until the 5th round to address the position, when they took George Gumbs Jr out of Florida. They would also add Ohio State’s Caden Curry in the 6th round. After a season in which the Colts had one of the worst pass rush win rates in the NFL at only 29%, it was a bit of a surprise to see them wait so long ot snag a pass rusher. 

So why did the Colts decide to focus on other positions?  

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Jake Arthur from Roundtable Sports and more joined the show to help answer that question. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

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