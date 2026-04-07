Who Could Be Added to the 110th Indy 500?

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview upcoming shows and answer fan questions with car count for the 110th Indy 500 and which driver/team outcomes make the most sense. They talk about the possibilities of seeing Prema Racing, Colton Herta, Jacob Abel, or even James Hinchcliffe or longshots like Fernando Alonso.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin answer more fan questions about if IMSA could handle a 6-hour street race. They later start putting pieces together of a 2027 schedule with some IMSA races announced.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the upcoming dates for the Indy 500 open test.