Alex Palou Goes Back-to-Back at Barber

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap Alex Palou’s dominating performance once again, winning the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, while Christian Lundgaard had a chance to dethrone him before a bad pit stop. They later talk about Graham Rahal’s first podium finish since August 2023. They also talk about how David Malukas has been the key winner of the off-season. They also talk about the return of the Burger Bash with a new date, being Thursday March 21st.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin answer fan questions on who could be the one to challenge Palou on victories. They also talk about rumors of F2 races in Miami or Montreal, making up for cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, could affect a possible Indy 500 return for Colton Herta.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the TV ratings from Barber being under one million.