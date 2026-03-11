Conor Daly Returns to DRR for 110th Indy 500

Conor Daly, a veteran IndyCar driver, will compete in his 13th Indy 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Kingspan, a global building materials leader, is sponsoring Daly's #23 Chevrolet in the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Daly and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing are aiming to win the prestigious Indy 500 race this year.

Source: Kym Illman / Getty

Conor Daly will return to the IndyCar grid once more, driving once more for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. Conor will drive the #23 Kingspan Chevrolet in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race presented by Gainbridge, alongside his teammate, Jack Harvey, who will drive the #24 INVST Chevrolet.

This will be Noblesville native’s 13th attempt at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and his second attempt with DRR. In his lone race with DRR, Daly started 29th, finished 10th, and led 22 laps. Daly has been a common frontrunner for the Indy 500 for multiple years now, including strong showings with other teams such as Andretti Global, Ed Carpenter Racing, and last year with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

The full press release is down below from Dreyer & Reinbold Racing:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) and Kingspan, a worldwide leader in high-performance building materials, announced today their partnership to enter popular veteran driver Conor Daly in the No. 23 DRR Chevrolet car in the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24, at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Love IndyCar? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kingspan, with 29,000 employees across more than 80 countries and 278 manufacturing sites worldwide, is at the forefront of innovative building solutions. In the U.S., the company operates 32 facilities across 17 states, producing best-in-class products for a wide range of sectors.

This partnership is a perfect match given Kingspan’s commitment to high performance and a speed-focused business mentality.

“We value partnerships that reflect our shared commitment to innovation and performance,” said Alswinn Kieboom, President of Kingspan’s North American insulated panels business. “Collaborating with Conor Daly and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team on the Indy 500 race provides us with a unique platform to reach our primary customer base while promoting our North American growth ambition.”

Daly, the 34-year-old driver from Noblesville, Ind., will enter his 13th “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the 2026 200-lap classic, with five top ten finishes including in 2024 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. After starting in 29th position for DRR, he finished tenth as he led 22 laps and was the race’s biggest mover, gaining nineteen positions. Conor has led a total of 82 laps at the 500.

The second-generation racer was the 2010 Star Mazda series champion with seven wins and captured the 2011 Indy Lights race at the famed Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Prior to his NTT IndyCar Series career, Daly competed in GP3 from 2012-2013 with a third in the series final points in 2013. In the NTT IndyCar Series, Daly has one pole (Iowa in 2020) and two podium finishes (second at Detroit in 2016 and third at Milwaukee in 2024).

“Having a chance to go racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway again at Indy 500 with DRR means the world to me,” said Daly, the popular local star. “I love this event. I can’t wait to get back in the car, and I appreciate the chance that Dennis and everyone at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has given me to do the job I enjoy. We’ve set some high goals with the No. 23. We want to win this race together, and I appreciate that Kingspan has come on board for the biggest race in the world. We appreciate their support for this effort to chase after that nice cold glass of milk in the winner’s circle.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, based in Carmel, Ind., will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dating back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in the 1920s. DRR has entered 51 cars in the Indy 500, and all entries have qualified for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

“We are excited to partner with Kingspan to field our No. 23 entry for Conor in this year’s Indy 500,” said Reinbold, the Indiana businessman. “Kingspan is a world leader in its field, and we are pleased to team them up with Conor and a strong DRR team this year. Conor has been a contender to win the biggest race in the world on several occasions, and we want to put him, Kingspan and our squad in the IMS winner’s circle on May 24. We were top contenders in last year’s event, and we are ready to reach the ultimate goal this year.”

Daly and the No. 23 DRR Kingspan Chevrolet are scheduled to hit the famed IMS oval for Indianapolis 500 practice on Tuesday, May 12, with qualifications set for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The 110th version of the “World Largest Single Day Sporting Event” will take place on Sunday, May 24.