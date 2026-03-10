Listen Live
Close

Trending

Updated List Of NFL’s Top 2026 Free Agents
Sports

NCAA Tournament Talk With Spero Dedes, Mike DeCourcy!

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Purdue v Northwestern
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Conference tournaments are underway as we inch ever closer to the start of March Madness! 

What does a team like Indiana need to do in the Big Ten Tournament to try and punch their ticket to the dance? Perhaps a showdown with Purdue will be the deciding factor, provided the Hoosiers take care of the winner between Northwestern and Penn State. Speaking of the Boilermakers, can Purdue get back on track following a rough stretch? Or is this another season that will end in an early-tournament exit? 

During The Ride With JMV on Tuesday, Fox Sports bracketologist Mike DeCourcy and CBS broadcaster Spero Dedes both joined the show and helped dive into the upcoming tournament, and what they think will happen with teams like IU and Purdue! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Veteran Linebacker Zaire Franklin

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Michael Pittman Jr. To Steelers

50 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close