NCAA Tournament Talk With Spero Dedes, Mike DeCourcy!

Conference tournaments are underway as we inch ever closer to the start of March Madness!

What does a team like Indiana need to do in the Big Ten Tournament to try and punch their ticket to the dance? Perhaps a showdown with Purdue will be the deciding factor, provided the Hoosiers take care of the winner between Northwestern and Penn State. Speaking of the Boilermakers, can Purdue get back on track following a rough stretch? Or is this another season that will end in an early-tournament exit?

During The Ride With JMV on Tuesday, Fox Sports bracketologist Mike DeCourcy and CBS broadcaster Spero Dedes both joined the show and helped dive into the upcoming tournament, and what they think will happen with teams like IU and Purdue! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!