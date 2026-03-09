What To Make Of The Colts Deal With Alec Pierce

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are making sure one of their most explosive weapons is staying put in Indianapolis.

The team is re-signing wide receiver Alec Pierce to a 4-year contract worth $116 million.

That would not be the only move the Colts would make with their wide receiver room. It was later announced that Michael Pittman Jr was being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a move designed to free up cap space. Re-signing Pierce at over $28 million a year shows just how much confidence the Colts have in Alec Pierce after a career-best season that saw him catch 47 passes for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 21.3 yards per reception. Now, Colts fans await word on quarterback Daniel Jones, who the team placed the transition tag on last week.

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Stephen Holder, as well as former Colts tight end Charles Arbuckle all joined the show and helped break down the deal for Pierce, the trade of Pittman, and what might be on the horizon with Jones.