What Might An Anthony Richardson Trade Look Like?

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly given quarterback and former 4th-overall pick Anthony Richardson Sr. permission to seek a trade.

The news certainly doesn’t come as a shock; following his inability to win the starting job over Daniel Jones at the start of the 2025 season, the clock has been ticking on Richardson’s time in Indy. Despite general manager Chris Ballard’s repeated comments on still believing in Richardson, the reality is that if he is going to become a quality NFL quarterback, it won’t be here. Part of that is Richardson’s fault; between the notorious tap out against the Texans in 2024, and the reports on his lack of professionalism to begin his career, it’s no surprise that things are where they are. Part of that also lies on the Colts; they clearly overvalued him in the draft and then failed to properly develop a player that even the most optimistic fan would describe as a project.

Now, Richardson will look to revive his career elsewhere, provided he can find a suitor. So what would a trade for Richardson look like? Can the Colts get anything of value for a player who’s career trajectory has nosedived so suddenly?

