6 Takeaways From 2026 NFL Combine

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 25: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 25, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS – With that, another NFL Combine in the city of Indianapolis has come to a close. From Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard meeting the media to a slew of draft and league-wide nuggets, there’s a lot to recap. Here’s 6 Colts-related takeaways from what the 2026 Combine:

16 Edge Rushers In Top 100? Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty -Bowen’s Analysis: During Combine week, 1075 The Fan had NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler join the Morning Show. Brugler mentioned he currently has 16 edge rushers in his top-100 prospects. That’s a big, big number for a draft. And it should be music to the ears of the Colts, as that is their top need. With the Colts not drafting until No. 47 overall, they have to rely on the guts of this draft to find some impact. Well, it looks to match the ’26 needs.

-Anthony Richardson Requests Trade Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. –Bowen’s Analysis: This news item was not a surprise entering the Combine, but that still doesn’t lessen the jarring nature of this is how the ending is expected to go for the 2023 4th overall pick. Whenever this trade—for a Day 3 draft pick?—does go down, it will close the book on another black eye when it comes to the Chris Ballard resume. No top-5 pick is supposed to turn into a Day 3 pick some four years later. All of that 2022 dysfunction (a 4-12 season for Frank Reich/Jeff Saturday) gave the Colts a chance to rebuild with high draft picks that following April. Instead, that 2023 draft class is arguably the worst Ballard has had in his 9 years, with the selection of Richardson being the unfortunate lowlight.

-Play Calling Duties Not Changing In Indy Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty -Bowen’s Analysis: For the 4th straight year, Shane Steichen will remain the play caller for the Colts offense. Around the NFL, you have some very successful head coaches that also call their team’s offensive plays (Sean McVay-Rams, Andy Reid-Chiefs, Kyle Shanahan-49ers). But you also have seen some accomplished head coaches give up those play-calling duties lately. It’s something Carolina’s Dave Canales announced this week, despite the Panthers reaching the playoffs this past season behind a resurrected Bryce Young. And Canales is doing that by giving up his play-calling duties to a first-time play caller in Brad Idzik. Denver’s Sean Payton also announced he’s giving up a long-time play-calling role. For me, I do think Steichen is a strong play caller, and is arguably one of his greatest strengths as a coach. But overseeing the entire head coach operation is no joke, and the Colts have fallen short in that area in Steichen’s 3 years. It’s a 25-26 record, and an ugly 7-22 mark against teams above .500.

-George Pickens Gets Franchise Tag Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty –Bowen’s Analysis: This news item could have some significant ramifications on the Colts and Alec Pierce. As of the time typing this, the Colts and Pierce have yet to agree to anything. That could change by Tuesday afternoon when the franchise tag deadline is due. Will the Colts follow suit as the Cowboys and tag their top wideout? If not, the Colts will have one more week to come to a long-term deal, or else he will hit the open free agent market as the best available wide receiver.

-Bengals GM Duke Tobin on pass rusher Trey Hendrickson: “I don’t throw anything on or off the table with Trey Hendrickson.” Source: Dylan Buell / Getty -Bowen’s Analysis: The Trey Hendrickson/Colts connection is obvious. Lou Anarumo showed zero hesitancy in Year One to dip into his coaching history when bringing players into this defense. Hendrickson is easily one of the most decorated former players of Anarumo. Hendrickson, 31, is a free agent and a franchise tag candidate. He led the NFL in sacks in 2024, with 17.5. A nagging hip issue led to Hendrickson playing just 7 games last season, finishing with 4.0 sacks. The Colts have a clear defensive end need, so a player a of Hendrickson’s resume would certainly be welcomed, especially given the Anarumo connection. But given Hendrickson’s age and the recent injury/surgery, is he worth the amount of money that would likely be needed on the open market? If the Bengals choose not to tag Hendrickson, the Colts rumors will build.