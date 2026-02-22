Listen Live
NFL Receiver And Former Purdue Standout Rondale Moore Dies At 25

Published on February 21, 2026

NFL: SEP 08 Vikings at Bears
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

His death, confirmed by the Floyd County Coroner (per WLKY-TV) , occurred on Saturday in New Albany, Indiana.

According to WHAS11, New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said that Moore was found in a garage with a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Moore’s cause of death is under further investigation.

Moore’s football journey was marked by exceptional talent and determination.

A high school star in Kentucky, he gained national attention at Purdue University, where he earned accolades such as Big Ten Freshman of the Year and consensus All-American honors in 2018.

His electrifying performances, including a standout freshman season with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, solidified his reputation as one of college football’s brightest stars.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Cardinals he contributed 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons.

Despite his potential, injuries plagued his professional career.

After stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, Moore spent the 2025 season on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Jeff Brohm, his former coach at Purdue, described him as “the ultimate competitor” with an unmatched work ethic and a contagious smile.

Tributes have poured in, highlighting his impact both on and off the field.

As investigations continue, Moore’s untimely death serves as a somber reminder of the challenges athletes may face beyond the spotlight.

Below are tweets that are coming out following the loss:

