Michigan HC Dusty May + More Talk Hoops!

There are plenty of big matchups in college hoops this weekend!

On Friday, IU will take on Purdue at Mackey Arena in a rematch of a game that saw the Hoosiers upset the Boilermakers. Both teams are looking to rebound following tough losses; IU fell t0 Illinois by 20 points on Sunday, while the Boilermakers dropped to the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday. Speaking of the Wolverines, they have a big showdown with #3 Duke on Saturday, with the Blue Devils looking to hand Michigan their 2nd loss of the season.

During the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, Fox Sports bracketologist Mike DeCourcey joined the show to give an overview of the college basketball landscape with the month of March fast approaching. Meanwhile, Michigan head coach Dusty May also dropped in to discuss his team’s season, and their upcoming matchup with Duke, while voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer gave a preview of IU vs Purdue Round 2. Listen to those conversations and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!