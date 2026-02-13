Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–The National Basketball Association on Thursday fined the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz for the management of their rosters for recent games.

The Pacers were fined $100,000 for violating the Player Participation Policy in connection with the team’s game against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 3.

There was an investigation that included a review by an independent physician. The NBA determined that Pascal Siakam, a star player under the policy, and two other Pacers starters, neither of whom participated in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the policy, including by playing reduced minutes. Alternatively, the team could have held the players out of other games in a way that would have better promoted compliance with the policy.

The Jazz were fined $500,000 for conduct detrimental to the league for games against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7 and the Miami Heat on Feb. 9.

“Overt behavior like this that prioritizes draft position over winning undermines the foundation of NBA competition and we will respond accordingly to any further actions that compromise the integrity of our games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Additionally, we are working with our Competition Committee and Board of Governors to implement further measures to root out this type of conduct.”

NBA Fines Pacers, Jazz for Roster Management was originally published on wibc.com