Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

While the silver medal may not have been the outcome she hoped for, Kim’s legacy as one of the greatest snowboarders of all time remains intact.

Published on February 12, 2026

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 6
Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Chloe Kim, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboard halfpipe, fell just short of making history at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy.

Despite a stellar performance that earned her a score of 90.25 in the qualifiers, Kim settled for silver in the finals, missing the chance to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

At 25, Kim remains a dominant force in the sport, with an impressive resume that include:

  • 3 world championships
  • 12 World Cup victories
  • 8 Winter X Games titles

Her journey to the Olympics was not without challenges, as she overcame a shoulder injury just weeks before the Games.

While the silver medal may not have been the outcome she hoped for, Kim’s legacy as one of the greatest snowboarders of all time remains intact.

Adding a special moment to her Olympic experience, NFL star Myles Garrett was in attendance to cheer her on.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end, known for his admiration of Kim’s athleticism, showed his support from the sidelines, further highlighting the cross-sport respect Kim commands.

Off the slopes, Kim continues to be a trailblazer, using her platform to advocate for compassion and inclusivity.

As the highest-paid snowboarder at the 2026 Olympics, with endorsements from major brands like Nike and Monster Energy, Kim’s influence extends far beyond her athletic achievements.

Though she narrowly missed history this time, her impact on the sport and her fans is undeniable.

