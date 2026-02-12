Listen Live
Close
Sports

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance A...

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

With a total score of 224.39, including a personal best of 134.67 in the free dance, the married pair showcased their artistry and technical prowess.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

MILAN — Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the dynamic U.S. ice dance duo secured the silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

With a total score of 224.39, including a personal best of 134.67 in the free dance, the married pair showcased their artistry and technical prowess.

Trailing the French champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron by a mere 0.46 points after the rhythm dance, Chock and Bates left it all on the ice.

Their performance was a testament to their decade-long partnership and unwavering dedication.

“We really gave it our all,” Chock reflected. “It’s bittersweet, but we’re proud of what we achieved.”

This marks their first Olympic ice dance medal, adding to their gold in the team event earlier in the Games.

Bates expressed pride in their journey, saying:

“It was our gold medal performance. We did everything we could, and we’ll look back on this with pride.”

As they contemplate their future in the sport, their legacy as one of the most beloved and accomplished U.S. ice dance teams remains undeniable.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

2026 Winter Olympic Games
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
13 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Alpine Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

41 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
22 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close