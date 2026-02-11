Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 10...

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Jordan Stolz made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning gold in the men’s 1000m speed skating event and setting a new Olympic record.

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

Jordan Stolz Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Jordan Stolz made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning gold in the men’s 1000m speed skating event and setting a new Olympic record with a time of 1:06.28.

The 21-year-old American phenom dominated the field.

This victory marks Stolz’s first Olympic medal and sets the stage for his ambitious quest to win four golds at the Games.

Reflecting on his achievement, Stolz said, “It’s one down and three to go,” as he prepares for his upcoming events in the 500m, 1500m, and mass start.

Stolz’s performance cements his status as a rising star in speed skating, with a world record already under his belt.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

Alpine Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver in Men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 5
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Luge - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

41 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
22 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close