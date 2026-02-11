Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Lemley and Kauf Take Gold and Silver in Historic Olympic Moguls Competition

In a groundbreaking performance for Team USA, Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s moguls freestyle skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy.

This marks the first-ever 1-2 finish for the United States in women’s freestyle skiing at the Olympics.

Lemley, just 20 years old and the youngest member of the American moguls team, delivered a near-flawless run to earn a score of 82.30, securing her first Olympic gold medal.

Known for her dynamic turns and smooth technique, Lemley’s rise in the sport has been meteoric, and her performance in Livigno solidified her status as a future star.

“It hasn’t quite hit yet, but I’m so happy and proud of myself,” Lemley said.

“To share this moment with my teammates makes it even more special.”

Kauf, a veteran at 29, showcased her resilience by overcoming a challenging start in the qualification rounds.

After finishing 24th in the first round, she regrouped and delivered a stellar performance in the final to claim silver, matching her result from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“It was a different game plan having to come from the back today, but it worked out,” Kauf said.

Her silver medal adds to her impressive career and continues her family’s legacy in moguls skiing.

The competition saw a dramatic turn as defending champion Jakara Anthony of Australia, who dominated the early rounds, faltered in the final and finished eighth.

The historic 1-2 finish by Lemley and Kauf not only highlights their individual brilliance but also underscores the strength of Team USA in freestyle skiing.