Listen Live
Close
Sports

2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Samson Ebukam

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – If you look at the Chris Ballard focus wanting to get “younger, faster” on defense this offseason, then a 30-year-old Samson Ebukam would appear unlikely to return.

But Ballard singled out Ebukam specifically during his season-ending press conference.

The Colts GM was pleased with how Ebukam looked in 2025, prior to a knee injury knocking him out for 3 games during the middle of the season.

Another potentially positive angle to Ebukam coming back to the Colts would be surrounding a second year post Achilles tear.

Back during the 2024 training camp, Ebukam tore his Achilles. After putting up 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits during the 2023 season, his first with the Colts, Ebukam’s ’24 campaign ended in July.

He returned last season, putting up 2.0 sacks and 8 quarterback hits in 14 games.

While those numbers aren’t too eye-popping, is Ebukam another case study in which a second year post-Achilles injury leads to being much closer to a player’s normal self?

At defensive end, the Colts have free agents in Ebukam, Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis.

Ebukam is the oldest, but might have the strongest case to return.

Although, is it time to turn overhaul a room that has routinely underperformed?

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Snowboard - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicl: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

20 Photos Of Dutch Olympic Speedskater And Jake Paul’s Fiancée, Jutta Leerdam

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close