2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Nick Cross

Source: ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 13: Nick Cross #20 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – I would call Nick Cross the hardest free agency decision for the Colts in 2026.

Cross had a strong contract year, capping his rookie deal as the ascending player the Colts had pegged when drafting him at the age of 20 in 2022.

Unlike many of the recent draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, Cross is a player deserving of a second contract.

The play of Cross this past season was even more needed when you consider the lack of depth behind him at the safety position.

But his free agency is more complicated than just assessing Cross’ growth as a player.

For one, the Colts current cap situation isn’t flush with ample space, not after you pencil in the expected contracts for Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

On top of that, the safety position is one where handing out a pair of substantial contracts is probably not the wisest when it comes to roster building.

Last offseason, the Colts handed safety Cam Bynum a 4-year, $60 million contract. Bynum had a nice first season with the Colts.

Do the Colts have the funds to give Cross a similar contract?

If they find the room to do so, is that the smartest off-season decision?

Those are more than fair questions, but so is acknowledging what life without Cross would look like.

Currently, the depth at safety might be the most barren of any spot on the Colts roster.

If the Colts decide letting Cross walk in free agency is the best route, predicting a starter next to Bynum for 2026 is difficult.

Is 7th round pick Hunter Wohler coming off a season-ending foot injury that guy, despite having yet to play an NFL snap?

All of this is what makes the debate over Cross such a tough one.