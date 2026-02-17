Listen Live
Close
Sports

2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Nick Cross

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nick Cross warms up for a game.
Source: ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 13: Nick Cross #20 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLISI would call Nick Cross the hardest free agency decision for the Colts in 2026.

Cross had a strong contract year, capping his rookie deal as the ascending player the Colts had pegged when drafting him at the age of 20 in 2022.

Unlike many of the recent draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, Cross is a player deserving of a second contract.

The play of Cross this past season was even more needed when you consider the lack of depth behind him at the safety position.

But his free agency is more complicated than just assessing Cross’ growth as a player.

For one, the Colts current cap situation isn’t flush with ample space, not after you pencil in the expected contracts for Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

On top of that, the safety position is one where handing out a pair of substantial contracts is probably not the wisest when it comes to roster building.

Last offseason, the Colts handed safety Cam Bynum a 4-year, $60 million contract. Bynum had a nice first season with the Colts.

Do the Colts have the funds to give Cross a similar contract?

If they find the room to do so, is that the smartest off-season decision?

Those are more than fair questions, but so is acknowledging what life without Cross would look like.

Currently, the depth at safety might be the most barren of any spot on the Colts roster.

If the Colts decide letting Cross walk in free agency is the best route, predicting a starter next to Bynum for 2026 is difficult.

Is 7th round pick Hunter Wohler coming off a season-ending foot injury that guy, despite having yet to play an NFL snap?

All of this is what makes the debate over Cross such a tough one.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Winter Olympics 2026
9 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women’s Monobob

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

20 Photos Of Dutch Olympic Speedskater And Jake Paul’s Fiancée, Jutta Leerdam

OLY-2010-SNOWBOARDE-MEN-HALFPIPE-MEDALS
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close