2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Kwity Paye

Published on February 16, 2026

Source: GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Kwity Paye #51 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLISIt was a Lou Anarumo quote late in the season not directly about Kwity Paye, but certainly could apply to his 5-year NFL career.

“You want to,” Anarumo began, “got to be able to set the edge and rush the passer, and maybe not necessarily in that order.”

Calling Paye a strong edge setter is a fair statement.

Calling him not a strong pass rusher is a also a fair statement.

And when you are drafting a defensive end in Round 1, you need more in that second department.

Paye will hit free agency this offseason for the first time in his NFL career.

Unlike a few other Colts free agents, Paye’s contract year was not a banner one.

Despite playing all 17 games this season, Paye had just 4 sacks (88th in the NFL) and 6 tackles for loss (123rd in the NFL).

Back in May 2024, Chris Ballard decided to retain Paye on a 5th year option, priced at $13.3 million for this past season.

Safe to say, the Colts didn’t get that return on investment from their 2021 first-round pick.

While Ballard clearly has had some affinity for Paye, it’s hard to argue a return for him, given his lack of consistent pressure.

Plus, was Ballard tipping his hand at defensive front changes during his season-ending presser back in January?

