Reports: Bears, Illinois Close to Deal on New Stadium Site

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (Source: Anadolu / Getty)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears and Illinois lawmakers are close to a stadium deal that would keep the franchise in Illinois and prevent a move to Indiana.

According to multiple reports, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and legislative leaders are on board with a public funding package for infrastructure around the proposed Arlington Heights site.

The “PILOT” legislation states that the team would cover construction costs and could negotiate property tax levels with the village. The Bears have wanted a long-term, lower property tax bill in Arlington Heights.

At a Monday press conference, Governor Pritzker said conversations between him and the Bears are still ongoing, but progress has been made.

“We’re in consistent conversation with the Chicago Bears,” Pritzker said. “We are helping businesses build infrastructure, for example, which [the Bears] would need, along with other things available to any business that is growing in the State of Illinois.”

Pritzker added that they want to strike a deal with the Bears that is economically friendly to the people of Chicago and Illinois.

“The key thing for me, and this is the most important point that I would make, is we’re not going to do anything bad for the taxpayers here,” he said.

Indiana continues to make a serious push for a Bears stadium in the northwest part of the state. A bill to create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority (NISA) passed in the Indiana Senate in late January.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has been on board with trying to get the Bears to relocate across the border ever since they discussed a potential move outside of Chicago.

“The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana’s pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana,” Braun said over a month ago. “This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State.”

The Indiana legislative session wraps up at the end of February.

Reports: Bears, Illinois Close to Deal on New Stadium Site was originally published on wibc.com