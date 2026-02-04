More NBA Trade Deadline Discussion!

Source: Bobby Goddin / Getty

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner!

Will the Pacers make a move for a center? If they do, who will they feel comfortable giving up to get their man? What other moves could we see around the league in what has already been a wild few days? All of these are questions that we will soon know the answers to when the deadline finally arrives this Thursday at 3:00pm ET.

During Wednesday's edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to both NBA reporter Evan Sidery as well as Tony East of Locked On Pacers to get their insights into an ever-changing NBA landscape, and what they think Indiana will do before the deadline hits.