Listen Live
Close
Sports

More NBA Trade Deadline Discussion!

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Source: Bobby Goddin / Getty

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner! 

Will the Pacers make a move for a center? If they do, who will they feel comfortable giving up to get their man? What other moves could we see around the league in what has already been a wild few days? All of these are questions that we will soon know the answers to when the deadline finally arrives this Thursday at 3:00pm ET. 

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to both NBA reporter Evan Sidery as well as Tony East of Locked On Pacers to get their insights into an ever-changing NBA landscape, and what they think Indiana will do before the deadline hits. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close