2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Mo Alie-Cox

Published on February 11, 2026

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLISWill the longest tenured Colts offensive player, one who hasn’t missed a game in 5 years, be back in Indy?

That’s the case for 32-year-old Mo Alie-Cox as he once again hits free agency.

With the arrival of Tyler Warren, that allowed for a player like Alie-Cox to slide into a role that suits him much better.

Alie-Cox played the 2nd most tight end snaps (419, 39% of the offensive snaps) across a 5th straight year of playing all 17 games. He caught 13 balls.

It’s clear that Alie-Cox is a blocker first, and he also logged a growing special teams role.

Under Chris Ballard, the Colts have re-signed Alie-Cox on 3 separate occasions.

A one-year deal ($3.3 million) in March of 2021 was followed by a 3-year ($17.5 million) contract the following March. After spending nearly a month as a free agent last spring, Alie-Cox returned to the Colts on a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

Bringing Alie-Cox back on a short, low value deal makes some sense.

A free agency that also includes 27-year-old Drew Ogletree is something that needs to be factored in as well.

Four years younger than Alie-Cox, Ogletree played a slightly less offensive role than his veteran counterpart (226 offensive snaps, 4 catches), with a greater ask of him on special teams.

Is this an either or between Alie-Cox or Ogletree?

Do the Colts have room for both to keep those 2nd and 3rd tight end spots behind Warren in tact?

