2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Alec Pierce

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The first date to watch when it comes to the future of Alec Pierce and the Colts is a two-week window beginning on February 17th.

Starting on the 17th, NFL teams will have two weeks to use the franchise tag. That window ends on March 3rd. If the Colts don’t use the tag, and still have yet to re-sign their home-run hitting wideout, it would leave one final week until free agency begins to keep a coveted receiver away from the open market.

You could easily make the case that Pierce is the most appealing Colts free agent in 2026 to other NFL teams.

The Colts have stated that Pierce returning is a definite priority this offseason.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Outside of George Pickens, one could make the case Pierce, 25, is the most attractive of any free agent wideout in this year’s class.

If the Colts don’t tag Pierce (a guarantee of $28 million for 2026), and can’t get a long-term deal done before free agency starts on March 11th, they better be prepared for an extremely competitive open market for Pierce.

The Colts have used the franchise tag just one time since 2013 (Pat McAfee).

In 2024, the Colts tagged Michael Pittman Jr. just before that two-week tag window ended. Six days after tagging Pittman Jr., the Colts inked him to a 3-year deal for $70 million, keeping him away from free agency.

Two years later, is this a similar path to explore with Pierce?

One thing that must be accounted for this time around is what Pittman Jr. due in 2026.

MPJ has a cap hit of $29 million after a season in which Pierce clearly climbed above him as the most important Colts wideout.

Will this impact anything on the Pierce front?

Pierce is a Midwest guy who enjoyed playing with Daniel Jones, but is that a slam dunk in him wanting his lucrative second contract to be with the Colts?

There’s no denying Pierce carries a unique trait to playing wideout.

Securing that without much fanfare would be the Colts tossing that franchise tag on him.

If they don’t, let the chaos begin.