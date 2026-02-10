Listen Live
Close
Sports

2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Alec Pierce

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 08 Texans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLISThe first date to watch when it comes to the future of Alec Pierce and the Colts is a two-week window beginning on February 17th.

Starting on the 17th, NFL teams will have two weeks to use the franchise tag. That window ends on March 3rd. If the Colts don’t use the tag, and still have yet to re-sign their home-run hitting wideout, it would leave one final week until free agency begins to keep a coveted receiver away from the open market.

You could easily make the case that Pierce is the most appealing Colts free agent in 2026 to other NFL teams.

The Colts have stated that Pierce returning is a definite priority this offseason.

Outside of George Pickens, one could make the case Pierce, 25, is the most attractive of any free agent wideout in this year’s class.

If the Colts don’t tag Pierce (a guarantee of $28 million for 2026), and can’t get a long-term deal done before free agency starts on March 11th, they better be prepared for an extremely competitive open market for Pierce.

The Colts have used the franchise tag just one time since 2013 (Pat McAfee).

In 2024, the Colts tagged Michael Pittman Jr. just before that two-week tag window ended. Six days after tagging Pittman Jr., the Colts inked him to a 3-year deal for $70 million, keeping him away from free agency.

Two years later, is this a similar path to explore with Pierce?

One thing that must be accounted for this time around is what Pittman Jr. due in 2026.

MPJ has a cap hit of $29 million after a season in which Pierce clearly climbed above him as the most important Colts wideout.

Will this impact anything on the Pierce front?

Pierce is a Midwest guy who enjoyed playing with Daniel Jones, but is that a slam dunk in him wanting his lucrative second contract to be with the Colts?

There’s no denying Pierce carries a unique trait to playing wideout.

Securing that without much fanfare would be the Colts tossing that franchise tag on him.

If they don’t, let the chaos begin.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Curling - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

OLY-2010-SNOWBOARDE-MEN-HALFPIPE-MEDALS
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 2
7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

SKI ALPINE-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

41 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
22 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close