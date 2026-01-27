How Does IU’s Football Success Effect Purdue?

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers National Championship win has done more than revitalize the football program in Bloomington.

It has also put tremendous pressure on college coaches around the nation to win, and to win now. Perhaps no team is feeling that more than the Hoosiers in-state rival, the Purdue Boilermakers. Under 1st-year head coach Barry Odom, the Boilers went 2-10 in 2025. Technically, this was an improvement over their 1-11 record in 2024, but clearly it’s nowhere near good enough. Now that Curt Cignetti has had so much success in such a short time at a program that had virtually no history of winning, could Odom be feeling the heat to turn around Purdue’s football program in 2026 or else?

