Former Hoosiers, Hurricanes React To National Championship

Source: CFP / Getty

The confetti has fallen, and the Indiana Hoosiers are the last team standing.

Their 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes was a fitting cap on a perfect season that nobody saw coming. Even the most diehard of Hoosier fans wouldn’t have dreamed of winning a football championship before Curt Cignetti arrived two years ago. Now, they’re dreaming of winning a few more.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to former Hoosier QB Babe Laufenberg, as well as former Hurricanes QB Steve Walsh. Both gave their thoughts on the game, the NFL futures of Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck, and more! Listen to those conversations and others below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!