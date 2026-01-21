What is the IndyCar Equivalent to the IU Championship?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about if there is an IndyCar equivalent to the Indiana Hoosiers winning the College Football National Championship. They also talk about Emerson Axsom winning the Chili Bowl this past weekend. They later preview this weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona, and which IndyCar drivers will be competing.

In the second segment, they talk about who could land the fourth Andretti seat for the Indy 500: Colton Herta, Conor Daly, or James Hinchcliffe. They also talk about Will Power’s motivation for the season.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about Ed Carpenter returning for the 2026 Indy 500, driving the #33 Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing, and recaps the latest Indy NXT testing from Sebring.