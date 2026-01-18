Preview on College Football Playoff National Championship

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

MIAMI, Florida — The Indiana University Hoosiers and the University of Miami Hurricanes are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday evening.

Both Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal spoke in a press conference Sunday morning. Cignetti is focused on keeping his players from getting caught up in the emotion of the moment, noting that the key to beating Miami is maintaining a “sharp edge.”

“I’ve witnessed quite a bit of sentimentalism throughout the week from some of our seniors who we’ve been with for quite a long time,” Cignetti said. “I think it’s time to sharpen the saw now and throw those warm fuzzies out the door. We’ve got to have a sharp edge going into this game. You don’t go to war with warm milk and cookies.”

For Cristobal, the championship game is about as personal as it gets. A South Florida native, he says the secret to the Hurricanes’ success is a locker room that reflects the diversity and spirit of Miami itself.

“When your local guys become prominent players, it really galvanize the community,” Cristobal said.

The kickoff between the 15-0 Hoosiers and 13-2 Hurricanes is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. You can catch pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on 93.1 WIBC.

