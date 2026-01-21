Alec Pierce On Colts Offseason To-Do List

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – If Daniel Jones is priority No. 1 this offseason, is Alec Pierce 1A?

Plenty of evidence points to that being the case for Chris Ballard and the Colts.

Heading into 2025, Pierce had already shown he possessed a special trait as a home run hitting wideout.

The growth in his game though took place in a contract year this past season, as Pierce rounded out his route tree, satisfying a desire from the coaching staff.

More than anything though, Pierce has a specific skillset that is harder to replace than others.

In an NFL where defenses are focusing so much attention on eliminating big plays, Pierce has shown to be pretty darn consistent in creating such opportunities.

Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, first-time NFL assistant Reggie Wayne headed down to Cincinnati with Chris Ballard to work out Pierce.

Both came away further impressed by Pierce, with the Colts turning around and drafting the Midwest native in the middle of the 2nd round.

That belief has only grown after watching Pierce 4 years.

“True professional,” Wayne says to describe Pierce. “A guy that really wants to be great. Never complains. Just grinds and gets after it.”

Even Carlie Irsay-Gordon mentioned Pierce is a talented player that fits what the Colts want to be about culturally.

Slapping the franchise tag on Pierce might seem rich for one year (around $29 million), but being truly competitive on an open market with other teams vying for his services could turn daunting quick.

That’s why using the tag on Pierce, versus Jones coming off a torn Achilles, makes more sense.

Perhaps complicating some things a bit on Pierce (age 25) is that Michael Pittman Jr. (age 28) is carrying a cap hit at $29 million for the 2026 season.

Given the younger age of Pierce and him carrying the more unique trait, if a debate of one or the other starts to simmer, the answer should be clear.

It’s Pierce.

“I think he’s been a good player every year,” Ballard says. “The quarterback situation, I think it’s kind of hindered him at times. But you look the last two years, I thought him and Anthony had a good connection on the deep ball.

“I thought Reggie did a tremendous job helping him expand his game to all three levels.

“Alec’s a priority.”