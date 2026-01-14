Castroneves Returns & New MSR Sponsors

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Tonight, on the 2026 premier of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the relationship between Josef Newgarden and Will Power since they are no longer teammates. They also talk about the upcoming content days for the NTT IndyCar Series. They later talk about who could be the next stewards ahead and the future of Honda for the new season. They also talk about Meyer Shank Racing’s new partnership with Bitcoin Max and how it will sponsor Helio Castroneves’ car for the 110th Indianapolis 500. They even talk about the latest rumors for the last Dale Coyne Racing seat, a potential return of Romain Grosjean, and an increase in leaders’ circle money.

In the second segment, they talk about the latest on the Chili Bowl. They later answer fan questions about who becomes the next first-time winner of IndyCar and the Indy 500, along with first-time winners.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin answers more fan questions on the latest from Prema Racing’s status, why no one has broken up Alex Palou’s team, and fixing the offseason and schedule.