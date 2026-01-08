New Changes Ahead of the 2026 Season

Source: Perry Nelson / Getty

Tonight, on the 2026 premier of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about what the biggest changes are ahead of the 2026 season and talk about Will Power and Josef Newgarden’s recent testing at Phoenix. They also talk about Nolan Siegel being on the hot seat with Arrow McLaren and Josef Newgarden free agency. They later talk about the TWG branding on the Andretti Global cars for testing.

In the second segment, they answer fan questions from Twitter/X about the latest on the remaining Dale Coyne Racing ride and on the future of Prema Racing.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the start times unveiled for the 2026 season, except for Nashville, and how every race is on network TV once again. Kevin also talks about other potential TV conflicts and lead-ins with NASCAR.