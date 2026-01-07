Former NFL QB Boomer Esiason On IU, Fernando Mendoza

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers are just two games away from an unprecedented National Championship.

Obviously, the biggest cause of this historic turnaround is head coach Curt Cignetti, who has transformed the program from laughingstock to powerhouse in just two seasons. However, you can’t talk about this season without mentioning the play of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred from Cal and proceeded to have the best season an IU quarterback ever has, winning the Heisman Trophy and positioning himself as the top quarterback prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. It’s been the type of season that IU fans used to only be able to dream of, and the program has shown no signs that it’s a fluke or just a flash in the pan. The Hoosiers are here to stay.

