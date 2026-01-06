Rick Carlisle Gives Update On Pacers’ Struggles, Injuries, And His Optimism

Mathurin's thumb injury uncertain, but Carlisle emphasizes his importance to the team.

Versatile player Micah Potter praised for adapting to different roles.

Carlisle emphasizes focusing on fundamentals, not just winning, to turn things around.

Source: Tomas Diniz Santos / Getty

The Pacers are looking to break a 12-game losing streak, and head coach Rick Carlisle is optimistic about their chances.

On The Fan Morning Show we dive into the team’s struggles and what they’re doing to turn things around.

One of the key factors affecting the team’s performance is the injuries to several key players, including Bennedict Mathurin.

Coach Carlisle acknowledges that Mathurin’s thumb injury is a concern, saying, “I guess my thought is what I would be comfortable saying is likely at least a week, but really, really undetermined how long for sure?”

Despite the uncertainty, Carlisle remains positive, emphasizing the importance of Mathurin’s contributions to the team.

Micah Potter, a young player who’s been making waves in the league, is another topic of discussion.

Coach Carlisle praises Potter’s versatility and experience, saying, “He’s a very good player.

One thing that I’ve noticed about him, and he’s looked back in his last couple of years, you know, he plays both the four and the five position.”

Potter’s ability to adapt to different roles and situations has been a valuable asset to the team.

The Pacers’ struggles have been well-documented, and Coach Carlisle acknowledges that it’s been a tough stretch.

However, he remains focused on the process, saying, “There’s no choice but to focus on process. Really, hey, you know, you can’t just go into every day talking about, hey, we gotta win, we gotta win, we gotta win.”

He emphasizes the importance of doing the basics better and getting back to a positive run.

One of the key areas of focus for the team is transition defense, particularly against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are known for their strong offense.

Coach Carlisle notes that Cleveland’s ability to get good looks at three-pointers is a concern, saying, “If you don’t get back and stop them in transition, they’re gonna get off good looks at three d’s and they get and they have guys flying in from everywhere.”

He emphasizes the importance of securing the ball and making smart decisions on offense.

The team is also looking to get Aaron Nesmith back on track after a string of injuries.

Coach Carlisle praises Nesmith’s work ethic and notes that he’s been a leader on the team, saying, “He’s super, very valuable. I think he’s showing that since he’s been back, he’s getting his rhythm back, he’s you know, he’s defending a lot of the better players that we play against.”

As the team looks to turn things around, Coach Carlisle emphasizes the importance of balance and not getting too caught up in the desire to do more.

He notes that fatigue can set in when a team is going through a tough stretch, saying, “We’ve got to be mindful of that. We’ve got to try to keep our guys as fresh as possible when we’re preparing them for the upcoming game.”

If you’re interested in hearing more about the Pacers’ struggles and Coach Carlisle’s approach to turning things around, tune in to the full episode of our podcast below.