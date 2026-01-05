Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

From HOF Quarterback To NFL Head Coach? Philip Rivers Drawing NFL Interest

Philip Rivers’ unexpected return to the NFL gridiron was one of the most talked-about stories of the season.

Now, it seems the legendary quarterback might be trading his helmet for a headset permanently. Following his brief but dramatic stint with the Indianapolis Colts, the 44-year-old is reportedly being considered as a head-coaching candidate.

After retiring five years ago, Rivers made a shocking comeback to help the Colts after an injury to their starting quarterback.

While his time back on the field was short, it apparently reignited interest from front offices around the league—this time, for his mind and leadership.

Sources indicate that teams have started doing background research on Rivers, and he could be in line for at least one head-coaching interview this offseason.

This isn’t a completely new path for Rivers.

Since his initial retirement, he has been a successful high school football coach in Alabama, leading his team at St. Michael Catholic to two state semifinals.

His passion for coaching and his celebrated football IQ have always made him a respected figure in the game.

With a playing career that ranks him among the all-time greats in passing yards and touchdowns, his knowledge is undeniable.

While Rivers has previously turned down coaching opportunities at the college and pro levels, his recent return to the league may have changed his perspective.

The move from player to head coach would be a fascinating next chapter for the potential Hall of Famer, and it’s a storyline the entire NFL community will be watching closely as the hiring cycle begins.