What Are IU’s Odds Against Alabama In The Rose Bowl?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The #1 Indiana Hoosiers are in California where they await the 9th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2026 Rose Bowl Game.

It’ll be a battle between one of the old guards of college football and an emerging powerhouse, one that honestly no one saw coming just a few short years ago. In fact, Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers will be favored over the Crimson Tide heading into Thursday, which would’ve seemed outright impossible before Cignetti’s arrival.

But just how good are the Hoosiers odds?

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Andrew Caley from Covers.com broke down the matchup and gave his thoughts on who he would put his money on. Listen to that conversation and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6 on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!