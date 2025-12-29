The Colts Will Miss The Playoffs Again. What Else Is New?

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts will once again be on the outside looking in for the NFL Playoffs.

It’s a development that is on one hand shocking, but on the other, not surprising at all. Shocking because the Colts were once 7-1 and had a 98% chance of making the playoffs. Not surprising because since that point, almost everything that could go wrong has gone wrong, from injuries to game outcomes both in the Colts control and out of it. Not to mention that as far as recent history is concerned, this is who the Colts are. They are a team that, when the lights get brightest and the going gets tough, they fold.

Injuries undoubtedly played a big role in the collapse. The Colts dealt with injuries to their starting and backup quarterbacks, their top two cornerbacks, the one reliable member of the defensive line, both offensive tackles, and a slew of other positions. It’s easy to see the Colts brass putting the blame for their collapse on those injuries and running it back with the same core for one last go around.

But at this point, can we really expect anything different from this team? Injured or not, the Colts have earned a reputation for falling short in December. This isn’t an injury problem; it’s a culture problem. Is there any reason to believe that if they decide to bring everyone back, the result won’t be the same?

