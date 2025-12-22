Joe Buck Talks Monday Night Football, Colts, and Indiana Hoosiers | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Joe Buck is a die-hard IU football fan since his college days.

He believes Philip Rivers and the Colts have a good chance against the 49ers.

Buck shares his fond memories of IU football in the late 80s and early 90s.

✕

Timestamps:

00:00 – Introduction: Joe Buck joins the Payless Liquors Hotline

00:09 – Joe Buck’s passion for Indiana Hoosiers football

01:49 – Colts’ struggles and Philip Rivers’ return

03:00 – Joe Buck on Philip Rivers’ readiness and Colts’ game plan

05:56 – Insights on the Colts vs. 49ers matchup

06:18 – Joe Buck’s thoughts on IU’s rise under Coach Signetti

09:02 – Reflecting on IU’s historic wins and future potential

10:39 – Joe’s memories of IU football in the late 80s and early 90s

12:19 – Special Monday Night Football feature on Colts cheerleader Morgan

12:45 – Joe Buck’s time in Indianapolis and final thoughts

In a special segment on The Fan Morning Show, we were joined by none other than Joe Buck, the iconic voice of Monday Night Football.

Joe shares his thoughts on the current college football landscape, the Colts’ chances with Philip Rivers, and his own experiences as a die-hard Indiana football fan.

Joe’s passion for the Hoosiers is contagious, and he’s been a fan since his college days.

“I’m obsessed,” he admits. “I’ve been a die-hard since I walked off the campus way back in the roaring nineties.”

His enthusiasm is evident, and he’s not afraid to show it.

“I make no apologies,” he says with a grin. “I’m so tired of hearing from my UCLA partner and my friends who went to Notre Dame and Alabama, ‘Let’s go.’ We finally get to puff our chest out a little bit. It’s nice.”

But Joe also got his eyes on the Colts.

With Philip Rivers leading the charge, Joe thinks the team has a real shot at the postseason.

“I think he feels better this week than he did last,” Joe says, discussing Rivers’ recovery from a tough game.

“I give the Colts a real chance to win this game tonight and have a chance to get into the postseason with kind of this crazy storyline going on.”

As we dive into the world of Monday Night Football, Joe shares his insights on the Colts’ game plan and the challenges they’ll face against the 49ers.

“You’re going to see more intermediate throws,” he predicts.

“You’re going to see more stuff down the field.” With the 49ers’ struggling pass rush, the Colts might just have an advantage.

But Joe’s not just a football expert; he’s also a proud IU alum.

He shares his experiences as a student, attending games and tailgating with friends.

“We would go to the games and they were fun,” he reminisces.

“Anthony Thompson and Trent Green and Mallory… it was a good time.”

His love for the Hoosiers is genuine, and he’s excited to see the team’s recent success.

listen to the full interview below.