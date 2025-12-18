Colts Notebook: Anthony Richardson Sr. Returns To Practice

Anthony Richardson returns to practice, but won't play vs 49ers

Colts O-line hit by injuries, Raimann, Smith status uncertain

49ers overcome injuries, still 10-4 and a threat to Colts playoff hopes

INDIANAPOLIS – Primetime awaits the Colts (8-6) in Week 16.

And more quarterback news dominates the headlines as the Colts play another “really need to have it” game with the 49ers (10-4) coming to town for Monday Night Football.

What did we learn from the Colts first practice of the week?

-For the first time since October 10th, Anthony Richardson Sr. participated in a Colts practice. On Thursday, the Colts opened up the 21-day practice window for Richardson. Shane Steichen said Richardson has some “vision limitations” and the head coach isn’t sure how much those will improve. The plan for Richardson in practice was to do individual drills and do some scout team reps. Those reps are typically reserved though for the backup quarterback (Riley Leonard) in facing the Colts starting defense. Steichen did say Richardson will not be activated for Monday’s game against the 49ers, therefore leaving two games for him to possibly dress/play in (Jaguars, at Texans) this regular season.

-Rocking quite the scar under his healed orbital fracture, Richarson spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since suffering the gruesome injury. In typical football player lingo, Richardson downplayed the “vision limitations” saying he will not need to wear any specific glasses or a different visor in his return to the field. Richarson said he has been throwing for about two weeks. Originally, the young quarterback was told he would likely not be cleared for practice by the end of the season. But things started to change once the swelling went down around his right eye, which helped improve his vision. Will Richardson get to a point where he suits up and potentially plays again this season? He will have two regular season opportunities to do that, although the vibe still doesn’t seem to be a definite that he progresses to that part. When asked on Thursday if a healthy Richardson would start for the Colts, Steichen didn’t want to entertain the hypothetical: “Right now, Philip is our starter.”

-Given the Colts limitations with Philip Rivers in the “QB run/movement” department, would they look at playing two quarterbacks in a game? The thought there is potentially use a Riley Leonard in some short-yardage situations. “We look at everything,” is what Steichen would offer up on Thursday. The Colts only encountered one 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1 situation in Seattle (a false start penalty on what looked to be Jonathan Taylor getting stuffed). On Thursday, Steichen did say Leonard is “good” from his knee injury. Leonard practiced fully all 3 days last week and he backed up Rivers in the Seahawks game.

-One of the definite improvements for the Colts offense this week has to come through creating a few more big plays. Against the Seahawks, the Colts had just 2 plays of more than 15 yards in the entire game. If you look at the Colts touchdown drives this season (not coming off turnovers), all but one have included a play of more than 15 yards. It’s so difficult to truly grind out a long touchdown drive, without a chunk or two. Philip Rivers gave this answer on Thursday when asked about that: “Last week it almost played out exactly how he planned it,” Rivers said. “Certainly, I missed (Josh Downs) on the one down the sideline. I don’t feel really any limitations pushing the ball down the field. Am I going to throw it 60 yards down the field? No. But I can’t name many times I did that anyways. If you get it out on time, the things we can do, I don’t think there’s a, ‘We can’t call this or can’t call that.’”

-Earlier this week, the Colts had a slew of offensive linemen in for workouts, one of the most active tryout groups of the entire year. Obviously, we know Braden Smith (neck/concussion) is for the rest of the regular season (and maybe longer, if the Colts make the postseason). So, rookie Jalen Travis debuted in the starting lineup there against the Seahawks. Will the Colts need a new starting body at left tackle this week, too? It appears that’s quite possible with Bernhard Raimann injuring his right elbow in the first half of the Seahawks game. Luke Tenuta, who last played an NFL snap on offense in 2022, stepped in for Raimann and performed pretty well considering the circumstances. Raimann has yet to miss a start in 2025. So, the Colts might be starting Monday night down to their 3rd and 4th offensive tackles? Raimann did not practice on Thursday. What the starting lineup then looks like is a debate? Do the Colts just stick with the 5 who ended Sunday’s game: LT-Luke Tenuta, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis? Or do they look for the “best 5” or the “most experienced 5?” That would involve a good amount of moving, with a makeup of: LT-Jalen Travis, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Dalton Tucker, RT-Matt Goncavles? Remember, Tucker started at right guard for 7 games last year and Goncalves was the starting right tackle for 8 games.

-Two big defensive injuries to watch this week for the Colts centers around DeForest Buckner (neck) and Sauce Gardner (calf). For Buckner, this will be his second week back to practice after he missed a little more than a month. Buckner was limited all last week at practice, but there’s some real hope he could be ready to go Monday, facing his former team for the 2nd time with the Colts. Gardner first injured his calf on November 30th. He’s still yet to return to practice. A Friday practice would have to be a must for Gardner int order to return to the lineup on Monday. The thought was always Gardner would either return for the 49ers game on Monday or the Jaguars game next week. Compared to Buckner, Gardner seems like more of a question to play this week.

-While the 49ers are 10-4 on the year and a real threat to be the NFC’s No. 1 seed, they don’t have many offensive/defensive categories where they truly stand out. The defense actually ranks dead last in sacks per pass attempt and the run defense hasn’t been a whole lot better, with the Titans producing a season-high 6.2 yards per carry last week. The 49ers have had a huge advantage on special teams (opponents have missed 9 field goals against San Francisco this year). On the 49ers defensive staff, former Colts DC-Gus Bradley is assisting San Fran DC-Robert Saleh.

-Easily the most impressive part of the 49ers and their 10-4 start is what they’ve overcome in the health department. While injuries have hit the Colts here as of late, nothing compares to the 49ers this season. Brock Purdy has missed 8 games. Star defenders Nick Bosa (Week 3) and Fred Warner (Week 6) both suffered season-ending injuries early on. Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle missed 5 games. Former All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t played this season, headlining a receiver position that has had a variety of injuries.

–Much more on the Colts playoff situation with 3 weeks left here. They can’t officially be eliminated from the playoffs this week, even with a loss.

-With a Monday night game in Week 16 (the Colts first home Monday night game since 2022), the Colts have pushed their practice schedule back by one day this week. So it’s a Thursday-Saturday practice cadence this week, compared to normally Wednesday-Friday.