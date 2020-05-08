Kevin Bowen On Colts 2020 Schedule: “Jim Irsay Should Be Irate”

The highly anticipated release of the 2020 NFL schedule took place Thursday evening, and it left Colts fans feeling robbed yet again. That’s now five seasons in a row without a Sunday or Monday night game in Indianapolis.

Kevin Bowen made sense of the frustration on Friday’s Fan Morning Show with Jeff & Big Joe:

“I’m absolutely shocked,” Bowen said. “I’m stunned. Jim Irsay should be irate. You have Philip Rivers. That is a national television quarterback and you play a lot of big-name quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson. Aaron Rodgers. Deshaun Watson. Ben Roethlisberger. Even a Kirk Cousins, somebody like that. There is a lot of intrigue with a handful – maybe more than a handful – of games, and I figured that the Colts would find their way into one Sunday or Monday night game.”

The Colts, Texans, Dolphins, Washington Football Team, and Lions are the only NFL teams left completely off the Sunday and Monday primetime schedules without a Thursday night home appearance.

“There’s a chunk of the fan base that really doesn’t care because they’re like, ‘Oh, I’d rather get to the stadium for a one o’clock game and get home at a normal hour,’ Bowen told Jeff and Big Joe. “Jim Irsay is looking at his brand being across the entire United States in those national time slots. He, deservedly so, should be very fired up about this.”

Speaking of brands and national time slots, the Patriots, Cowboys, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, and 49ers each have four Sunday or Monday night games this season. Better get used to hearing Tom Brady’s name on every other primetime broadcast. Bowen just about summed it up with a tweet:

“It’s just incredible to me that, you look back since 2015 – and I tweeted this out – I think the Colts have had a five-year punishment for the fake punt against the New England Patriots because that was the last time they had a home primetime game.”

And right on cue, one of the worst plays in NFL history:

