Fernando Mendoza Reflects on the Heisman, Gets Ready for College Football Playoff

Source: Indiana University Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza said Monday that he’s thrilled to have won the Heisman Trophy, but now it’s time to turn all of his attention to the College Football Playoff.

“Even in the lift this morning, we understand that we need to be humble and hungry. We did it. We got the (Heisman) trophy, but now it’s time for the real trophy, which is the National Championship,” said Mendoza at a Monday press conference.

Mendoza said winning a National Championship would make winning the Heisman even better. He also took a moment to reflect on all of the progress he’s made since this past spring.

“You can ask any player or coach on staff. Even some of the players said this morning, ‘bro when we saw you in the spring, we would have never thought this was possible.’ So this is a testament to the great team that I have around myself and the great coaches,” said Mendoza.

When reflecting on winning the Heisman Trophy and spending time in New York City, Mendoza said it will be a time in his life he will never forget. Having his teammates there meant a lot to him.

“We went out on Times Square and my offensive lineman are pushing people out of the way like ‘hey we gotta go’. This thing is heavy. They all got a chance to carry it. Aiden Fisher is carrying it, Charlie Becker had it, Carter Smith, you name it. It was a special time for me and my guys,” said Mendoza.

Even when he wasn’t sure he would win the Heisman, Mendoza said he had a speech prepared and had practiced it ahead of time.

“It sounded a lot better in front of the mirror when I rehearsed it. Then I got up there and I was really nervous, but I’ve heard positive feedback from the speech,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza is the first Indiana Hoosier to win the Heisman. He is the seventh transfer to win the Heisman in the last nine years.

Indiana plays at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal on January 1. They will face the winner between Oklahoma and Alabama. That game is Friday December 19 at 8 pm.

Fernando Mendoza Reflects on the Heisman, Gets Ready for College Football Playoff was originally published on wibc.com