Philip Rivers Still Starting; Anthony Richardson Sr. Cleared

INDIANAPOLIS – Fielding around a dozen questions regarding his quarterback situation heading into Week 16, Shane Steichen summed up things pretty accurately in his final answer on Monday afternoon.

“We didn’t bring (Philip Rivers) here to sit on the bench,” the head coach said in his normal Monday day after a game press conference.

Indeed, the Colts will start Rivers again in Week 16—a Monday Night Football matchup in Indy against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers.

Steichen said Rivers came out of the 5-year return to football “clean” on Monday, and is bullish on the offense finding more verticality, despite not showing it against Seattle.

“For him to go out there and do what he did, put us in a position that he did in a hostile environment after that long of a layoff was pretty impressive,” Steichen said or Rivers. “Getting us into the right plays, managing the game, I thought he was phenomenal in that regard, on the sidelines, with his leadership, all those things that he brings to the team will be beneficial to our team.”

While Rivers did dink and dunk at a consistent rate, he was just 2-of-8 on throws of more than 10 yards. The Colts had a season-low 2 plays of more than 15 yards. Facing one of the league’s best defenses, the Colts had a season-low in yards per play (3.7) and yards per pass attempt (4.7).

But Steichen made it clear on Monday he sees the Colts offense under Rivers getting to more things down the field.

“Absolutely, for sure,” Steichen said when asked about a more vertical aspect to the offense coming.

“(Against Seattle), we wanted to run the ball, control the clock, take easy completions and I thought we did a pretty good job of that…Philip did a hell of a job managing that game plan. That was the plan going into it…Each game plan will be different. Obviously, this week is a new challenge, new opportunity for us. And obviously the game plan will switch on how we have to try and win this football game.”

For those curious about a return of Anthony Richardosn Sr. (orbital fracture), positive steps are being taken in his return, although the young quarterback actually playing in a game remains distant.

Steichen said Richardson has been cleared from his gruesome eye injury, which impacted his vision, but isn’t sure yet when a return to practice will occur.

Richarson last practiced on October 12th, suffered the injury on October 14th, with surgery that next week to repair his orbital fracture

“He’s cleared from the eye standpoint, but we’re just starting to work him back in the physical activity of everything,” Steichen said on Monday. “The determination for him to return (to practice), we’ll be working through that.”

During last week’s practice, a rec specs wearing Richardson was on the field taking mental reps for the first time in his now two-month long rehab. He remains on injured reserve though.

Steichen said the Colts would have conversations later this week about Richardson potentially starting up his return to practice window (could last up to 21 days). Vibes continue to point to the Colts playing Rivers though, with 3 weeks left in the regular season.

Playoff chances are still there for the Colts.

If the Colts can win 2 of their final 3 games (49ers, Jaguars, at Texans), they have a legit chance at the postseason.

On the injury front, Steichen offered a “we’ll see how the week goes” in regards to left tackle Bernhard Raimann (elbow) playing against the 49ers. Raimann left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks in the first half. He did return to the sideline, with a wrap on his injured right elbow, but never went back into the game. Luke Tenuta, playing his first NFL snaps since 2022, filled in for Raimann. Remember, starting right tackle Braden Smith (neck/concussion) saw his regular season end last week when he was placed on injured reserve. Rookie 4th round pick Jalen Travis started in place of Smith.

On defense, the Colts are hoping for the returns of DeForest Buckner (neck) and Sauce Gardner (calf), potentially as early as the 49ers game, although that’s not a guarantee. Buckner returned to practice last week for the first time in a month. Gardner has yet to practice since injuring his calf on November 30th.

With Monday Night Football in Week 16, the Colts will push everything back a day this week schedule wise.

That means the practice schedule is Thursday-Saturday, with the 49ers (10-4) coming to Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.