JMV’s NFL Week 14 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

Week 14 of the NFL season is here!

The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions kick things off on Thursday Night Football! On Sunday, the Colts will travel to Jacksonville for a pivotal AFC South showdown with the lead in the division on the line! Sunday Night Football sees the Houston Texans try to continue their winning streak against Kansas City! Things wrap up on Monday Night Football as the Eagles head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers!

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 14 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions DET –3 DAL +3

Sunday JMV Brent Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons SEA –7 SEA -7 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens BAL –6 BAL -6 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns CLE –4.5 CLE –4.5 Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars IND –1.5 JAX +1.5 Washington Commanders @ Minnesota Vikings WAS +2.5 MIN –2.5 Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets MIA –2.5 NYJ +2.5 New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB –8.5 TB –8.5 Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills CIN +5.5 CIN +5.5 Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders DEN –7.5 DEN –7.5 Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers GB –6.5 GB –6.5 Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals LAR –7.5 LAR –7.5 Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs HOU +3.5 KC –3.5

Monday JMV Brent Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers PHI –3 PHI -3

