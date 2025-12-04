JMV’s NFL Week 14 Spreadability Picks!
Week 14 of the NFL season is here!
The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions kick things off on Thursday Night Football! On Sunday, the Colts will travel to Jacksonville for a pivotal AFC South showdown with the lead in the division on the line! Sunday Night Football sees the Houston Texans try to continue their winning streak against Kansas City! Things wrap up on Monday Night Football as the Eagles head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 14 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions
|DET –3
|DAL +3
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons
|SEA –7
|SEA -7
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
|BAL –6
|BAL -6
|Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns
|CLE –4.5
|CLE –4.5
|Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|IND –1.5
|JAX +1.5
|Washington Commanders @ Minnesota Vikings
|WAS +2.5
|MIN –2.5
|Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
|MIA –2.5
|NYJ +2.5
|New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB –8.5
|TB –8.5
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills
|CIN +5.5
|CIN +5.5
|Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders
|DEN –7.5
|DEN –7.5
|Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
|GB –6.5
|GB –6.5
|Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals
|LAR –7.5
|LAR –7.5
|Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
|HOU +3.5
|KC –3.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers
|PHI –3
|PHI -3
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan