David Berding

MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–For the first time since 2019, the Minnesota Golden Gopher men’s basketball program earned a victory against the Indiana Hoosiers. They beat the 22nd ranked Hoosiers at Williams Arena Wednesday night 73-64.

In a game that featured 11 lead changes and seven ties, Indiana led by as many as eight, but the Gophers surged back to tie it up at halftime (33-33) and then went on to lead by as many as 10 in the second half.

Minnesota outrebounded the Hoosiers 40-25 and scored 14 second chance points. They also shot 56% from the field in the second half while Indiana only made 27% of their second half field goals.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Indiana closed the game making only one of their final seven shots. Hoosier guard Tayton Conerway led all scorers with 18 points.

All five of Minnesota’s starters scored in double figures. They were led by Langston Reynolds and Cade Tyson who each scored 17 points. Tyson also snagged eight rebounds while Reynolds had five boards.

Lamar Wilkerson ended up with 15 points for Indiana.

Indiana falls to 7-1 on the year. They face Louisville on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. That’s the same day the #2 Indiana Hoosier football team faces #1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium later in the evening at 8 pm.

You can hear the IU-Louisville game on 93.1 WIBC. The football game will air on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Hoosiers Lose Their First Game of the Season Against Minnesota 73-64 was originally published on wibc.com