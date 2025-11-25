Former Texans DT Seth Payne Previews Colts-Texans!

Source: David Eulitt / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have a huge challenge coming up this weekend when the Houston Texans come to town.

After starting the season 0-3, the Texans have rebounded and clawed their way to a 6-5 record, including last week’s defensive domination of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They’ve done this despite quarterback C.J Stroud going down with a concussion midway through their loss to the Broncos and missing the next three games. The Colts meanwhile have cooled off considerably after their hot start, losing two out of their last three games as their once-unstoppable offense has suddenly seemed far more pedestrian.

With the Texans and the Jaguars both nipping at the Colts heels, the margin for error has shrunk considerably. One could even describe the next two weeks as "must-wins" for Indy if they want to win their first AFC South crown since 2014. During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Texans DT Seth Payne joined the show and discussed the tightening AFC South race, and previewed the upcoming Colts-Texans matchup.