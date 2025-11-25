Colts Legends Mathis, Wayne, And Vinatieri Named Hall Of Fame...
Colts Legends Mathis, Wayne, And Vinatieri Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Colts Legends Mathis, Wayne, And Vinatieri Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Three Indianapolis Colts legends, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, and Adam Vinatieri have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
The announcement highlights their incredible contributions to the NFL and their lasting impact on the Colts franchise.
Robert Mathis
Robert Mathis, a defensive end, is in his fifth year as a semifinalist.
Known as the NFL’s “strip sack king,” Mathis holds the league record for forced fumbles (52) and strip sacks (47).
Over his 14-year career with the Colts, he amassed 123 sacks, earned five Pro Bowl selections, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013.
Reggie Wayne
Reggie Wayne, a wide receiver, is a semifinalist for the seventh consecutive year and has been a finalist every year since becoming eligible.
Wayne’s 14-year career with the Colts saw him record 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards, and 82 touchdowns.
He ranks among the NFL’s all-time greats in both regular season and postseason receiving stats.
Adam Vinatieri
Adam Vinatieri, widely regarded as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, is a semifinalist for the second year in a row.
The NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points, Vinatieri is a four-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time first-team All-Pro.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will narrow the list to 15 finalists later this year, with the final inductees announced ahead of Super Bowl LX.
The full list of 26 semifinalists:
- QB Drew Brees
- QB Eli Manning
- QB Philip Rivers
- RB Frank Gore
- RB Fred Taylor
- WR Larry Fitzgerald
- WR Torry Holt
- WR Steve Smith Jr.
- WR Hines Ward
- WR Reggie Wayne
- TE Jason Witten
- OL Willie Anderson
- OL Lomas Brown
- OL Jahri Evans
- OL Richmond Webb
- OL Steve Wisniewski
- OL Marshal Yanda
- DL Robert Mathis
- DL Vince Wilfork
- DL Kevin Williams
- LB Luke Kuechly
- LB Terrell Suggs
- DB Rodney Harrison
- DB Earl Thomas
- DB Darren Woodson
- K Adam Vinatieri