Source: Colts Legends Mathis, Wayne, And Vinatieri Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists Three Indianapolis Colts legends, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, and Adam Vinatieri have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The announcement highlights their incredible contributions to the NFL and their lasting impact on the Colts franchise.

Robert Mathis Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Robert Mathis, a defensive end, is in his fifth year as a semifinalist. Known as the NFL’s “strip sack king,” Mathis holds the league record for forced fumbles (52) and strip sacks (47). Over his 14-year career with the Colts, he amassed 123 sacks, earned five Pro Bowl selections, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2013.

Reggie Wayne Source: Diamond Images / Getty Reggie Wayne, a wide receiver, is a semifinalist for the seventh consecutive year and has been a finalist every year since becoming eligible. Wayne’s 14-year career with the Colts saw him record 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards, and 82 touchdowns. He ranks among the NFL’s all-time greats in both regular season and postseason receiving stats.