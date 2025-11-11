Former IU LB Matt Surface On Win Over Penn State + More!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers are still riding high following a thrilling win in Happy Valley!

The team is now 10-0, with two extremely winnable games left to go in the regular season. Still ranked #2 in the country, the Hoosiers figure to be one of the teams to get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs when Selection Sunday rolls around on December 7th. Of course, all of that could have been put in jeopardy had the Hoosiers not rallied in the closing seconds of their game against Penn State, and had Omar Cooper Jr not made the catch of the year to give Indiana the win.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former IU linebacker Matt Surface joined the show, where he and JMV discussed the thrilling win over Penn State, the toughness of this IU team, and more. Listen to that conversation as well as JMV’s conversation with Greg Rakestraw below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!