Reacting To The Thrilling Wins By IU And The Colts!

Published on November 10, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 08 Indiana at Penn State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Fans of IU and the Indianapolis Colts had a thrilling, though anxiety inducing weekend! 

First, the Indiana Hoosiers went to Happy Valley and got their first-ever win at Penn State, taking down the Nittany Lions on an unbelievable touchdown catch by Omar Cooper Jr in the waning seconds of the game. Then, Colts fans woke up bright and early on Sunday to watch Jonathan Taylor run wild in Berlin, as the Horseshoe took down the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.  

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Bob Kravitz from bobkravitz.com joined the show, and he and JMV reacted to the wild wins by both IU and the Colts. John also spoke to IU basketball guard Tucker DeVries with the college basketball season underway. Listen to those conversations below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

https://omny.fm/shows/the-ride-with-jmv-podcast/best-of-jmv-11-10-25

