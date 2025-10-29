Alex Palou Is Officially A Hoosier

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

There haven’t been a lot of drivers in IndyCar that have the resume of Alex Palou, let alone at 28 years old.

He is now tied for third all-time in open wheel championships with Dario Franchitti, Sebastian Bourdais, and Mario Andretti. The Spaniard is only the fourth driver since 1909 to win the series in three consecutive years. He also became a member of the Indianapolis 500 winner club by dominating the latest edition of the greatest spectacle in racing.

Off the track, Palou has been very busy. After winning the Indy 500, Palou went downtown and was recognized by the Indiana Pacers with the empty glass of milk and wreath wrapped around him. After capturing his fourth series championship, he was the chosen representative to bang the anvil to get fans fired up prior to an Indianapolis Colts game. The latest stop for Alex Palou was Bloomington, Indiana.

“I had no idea was so big. In Spain, college and sports don’t go together like they do in the United States, which I think is amazing. My neighbor got me into watching IU on Saturday’s the past three weeks and he’s a big big fan. Honestly, the experience, event, atmosphere was ten times better than I thought it was going to be. I really liked it, I had the best time, I think I was at the game that was probably one of the best with the margins that we won, how good the team was playing, and all the fans how excited they were. I just had the best Saturday honestly. Palou stated on Query & Company on Tuesday afternoon.

IndyCar hasn’t had a champion like Palou in a long time because he bought his first house here and his daughter was born in Indianapolis. He lives in Indianapolis and doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon because he is the one that is pushing to attend a Colts, Pacers, or IU game because he loves it and feels like the city has welcomed him as if he was born here.

