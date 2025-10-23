Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore Talks Colts-Titans, More!

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have a great opportunity to go 7-1 this upcoming Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Titans are in the middle of another lost season, having already fired their head coach Brian Callahan. Now lead by interim head coach Mike McCoy, the team is trying to salvage what it can as they prepare for another offseason of change. About the only positive thing for the Titans this season has been rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who has shown flashes of brilliance amidst the dysfunction and ineptitude around him. The Colts will try to once again make life miserable for the young signal caller in the 2nd and final showdown between these two teams this season.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II joined the show to talk about the matchup, and the Colts 6-1 record. Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!