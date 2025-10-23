Jack Doyle On Colts’ Hot Start, Quenton Nelson’s Leadership, And Life After Football

Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle recently gave fans an inside look into his life after the NFL and shared his perspective on the team’s impressive 6-1 start to the season.

Before he was a hometown hero on the gridiron for the Colts, Doyle was a ball boy for the Indiana Pacers.

He shared a favorite memory from that time, recalling when former Pacer Jameson Brewer gifted him a new pair of basketball shoes.

“He wrote ‘A-town’ on the side of them in Sharpie,” Doyle said, “and I remember rocking those shoes all around town.” Getting back to Colts talk. RELATED | 2022 | Indianapolis Native & Colts Tight End Jack Doyle Retires From NFL

Now watching from the sidelines, Doyle is impressed by the Colts’ current performance, particularly the offense’s efficiency.

He credits Head Coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Daniel Jones for their seamless connection, which has led to a dominant start.

He contrasts this season with the 2019 team’s 5-2 start, noting that the current squad is “just dominating right now” with a massive point differential and consistent week-to-week performance.

Doyle praised the versatility of rookie tight end Tyler Warren, calling him a “play caller’s dream” for his ability to do everything from blocking in the backfield to running routes.

He also highlighted the leadership of offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

“He’s a future hall of Famer and all time great,” Doyle said, but emphasized Nelson’s role in holding teammates accountable. “You don’t want to let Quenton down.”

These days, Doyle is a part-time P.E. teacher at St. Pius, where he’s currently teaching volleyball and preparing for a roller-skating unit.

He also co-hosts “The Jack Doyle Podcast” with Matt Taylor, offering his unique insights on the Colts. Listen to the full interview below.